Erik Cernak News: Picks up assist in shootout loss

Cernak notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Cernak set up a Zemgus Girgensons tally in the second period. The helper was Cernak's second over seven contests this month, following a February in which he had three goals and three assists over eight outings. The 27-year-old isn't going to turn into a big scoring threat from the blue line overnight, but he appears to be tapping into offense a bit more in the second half of the campaign. He's matched his career high of 18 points as well as setting a new personal best with 15 assists through 59 outings. Cernak also has 53 shots on net, 129 hits, 87 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating this season.