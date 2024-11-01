Erik Cernak News: Playing against Wild

Cernak (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Minnesota on Friday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Cernak was hurt in the second period against Colorado on Wednesday but appears to be no worse for the wear. Through 10 games this season, the 27-year-old blueliner has notched three assists, 16 hits and 15 blocks while averaging 19:17 of ice time. Cernak is unlikely to offer much in the way of offensive upside but could still offer decent mid-range fantasy value in banger leagues.