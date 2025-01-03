Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Cernak headshot

Erik Cernak News: Plucks apple in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Cernak notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Cernak has two helpers, 10 hits and five blocked shots over his last four games. The 27-year-old set up Anthony Cirelli's second-period tally Thursday. Cernak doesn't add much on offense but plays a heavy physical game. He has nine points, all helpers, while adding 23 shots on net, 18 PIM, a plus-11 rating, 76 hits and 44 blocked shots through 33 appearances this season.

Erik Cernak
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now