Erik Cernak News: Posts helper in win

Cernak recorded an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Cernak has earned three assists over 10 games in November. That's about as good a scoring pace as anyone can expect from the 27-year-old blueliner, who fills a shutdown role on the Lightning's second pairing. He's earned six helpers, 15 shots on net, 12 PIM, a plus-7 rating, 31 hits and 28 blocked shots over 20 appearances in 2024-25.