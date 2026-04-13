Erik Cernak News: Rare goal in OT win
Cernak scored a goal Monday in a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit.
Cernak put the Bolts up 2-1 late in the second period on a goalmouth scramble. Cam Talbot had stopped Cernak's initial redirection and Ryan McDonagh's subsequent rebound. McDonagh grabbed his own rebound and passed back to Cernak, who drilled the puck past Talbot, who was down and out. It was the defensive defender's first point in 11 games. He has three goals, eight assists, 112 hits, 97 blocks and 52 shots in 60 contests.
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