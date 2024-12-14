Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Cernak headshot

Erik Cernak News: Ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Cernak (lower body) is good to play Saturday versus Seattle, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Cernak missed two games due to the injury. He's projected to play alongside Ryan McDonagh. Cernak's return coincides with J.J. Moser exiting the lineup due to an undisclosed injury. Victor Hedman (lower body) is also unavailable Saturday, so Cernak will likely get more ice time than his season average of 18:24.

Erik Cernak
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now