Erik Cernak News: Ready to return

Cernak (lower body) is good to play Saturday versus Seattle, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Cernak missed two games due to the injury. He's projected to play alongside Ryan McDonagh. Cernak's return coincides with J.J. Moser exiting the lineup due to an undisclosed injury. Victor Hedman (lower body) is also unavailable Saturday, so Cernak will likely get more ice time than his season average of 18:24.