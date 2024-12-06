Erik Cernak News: Registers assist Thursday

Cernak notched an assist, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Cernak has three helpers over his last 10 contests. The 27-year-old has added 26 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in that span, serving as a steady defender who can chip in the occasional point or two. The blueliner is at seven assist, 47 hits, 32 blocks, 17 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 24 outings overall.