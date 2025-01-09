Erik Cernak News: Sends helper Thursday

Cernak logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Cernak has chipped in three helpers over his last eight games. He doesn't often get on the scoresheet, but he remains in a top-four role as a shutdown defender. For the season, Cernak is at 10 helpers, 30 shots on net, 85 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across 37 appearances.