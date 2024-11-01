Erik Cernak News: Snags assist Friday

Cernak recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Cernak was able to avoid missing time after exiting Wednesday's game in Colorado with an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old blueliner plays a hard game, which often makes him a magnet for injuries. That doesn't tend to be a problem for fantasy managers, as Cernak rarely scores enough to warrant consideration in most formats. He has four assists, nine shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 11 outings.