Erik Gudbranson Injury: Game-time call Tuesday
Gudbranson (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Carolina on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Gudbranson has been out of action for the Blue Jackets' last three contests due to his upper-body injury. The 34-year-old blueliner's return is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers, considering he is currently mired in an 11-game point drought. Gudbranson doesn't offer enough category coverage in fantasy due to his lack of scoring.
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