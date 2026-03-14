Erik Gudbranson Injury: Game-time decision Saturday

Gudbranson (upper body) will be a game-time decision Saturday in Philadelphia, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Gudbranson, who participated in Saturday's morning skate, has missed the last two games. He is without a point in his last 11 games and has one goal and two assists in 21 games this season. If he is unable to play, look for Jake Christiansen to remain in the lineup.