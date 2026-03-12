Erik Gudbranson headshot

Erik Gudbranson Injury: Likely travelling to Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Gudbranson (upper body) is expected to join the Blue Jackets in Philadelphia ahead of Saturday's game against the Flyers, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Contrary to initial reports, Gudbranson has a strong chance to join Columbus on their road trip after head coach Rick Bowness stated he hopes to have him join the team for Saturday's game. If Gudbranson is to make the trip, it would indicate that he feels good enough to play. The 34-year-old blueliner has three points, 19 shots on net, 27 hits and 29 blocked shots across 21 games this season and would likely reclaim a role on the Blue Jackets' second or third pairing.

