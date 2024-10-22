Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Erik Gudbranson headshot

Erik Gudbranson Injury: Out indefinitely following surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 5:29pm

Gudbranson had shoulder surgery Monday and will be out indefinitely.

Gudbranson has already been out of action for the Jackets' previous two games and is not expected back in the short-term. Even without his injury, the blueliner was unlikely to reach the 20-point threshold for a second straight season considering last year was the only time he's reached that threshold. In the meantime, David Jiricek, Jack Johnson and Jordan Harris will likely rotate on the bottom pairing. Given his timeline, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gudbranson end up on long-term injured reserve.

Erik Gudbranson
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News