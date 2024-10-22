Erik Gudbranson Injury: Out indefinitely following surgery

Gudbranson had shoulder surgery Monday and will be out indefinitely.

Gudbranson has already been out of action for the Jackets' previous two games and is not expected back in the short-term. Even without his injury, the blueliner was unlikely to reach the 20-point threshold for a second straight season considering last year was the only time he's reached that threshold. In the meantime, David Jiricek, Jack Johnson and Jordan Harris will likely rotate on the bottom pairing. Given his timeline, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gudbranson end up on long-term injured reserve.