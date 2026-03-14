Erik Gudbranson headshot

Erik Gudbranson Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Gudbranson (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Flyers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson will miss his third straight game after being labeled a game-time decision for Saturday's contest. Egor Zamula will draw in on the third pairing against his former team. Gudbranson's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Hurricanes.

Erik Gudbranson
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Gudbranson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Gudbranson See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10th
Author Image
Greg Vara
4 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
163 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Addressing Significant Injuries in the Playoffs
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Addressing Significant Injuries in the Playoffs
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
355 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
March 28, 2023