Erik Gudbranson Injury: Sitting out Saturday
Gudbranson (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Flyers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Gudbranson will miss his third straight game after being labeled a game-time decision for Saturday's contest. Egor Zamula will draw in on the third pairing against his former team. Gudbranson's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Hurricanes.
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