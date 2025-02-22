Fantasy Hockey
Erik Gudbranson headshot

Erik Gudbranson Injury: Skates before practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Gudbranson skated for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery Oct. 15 on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gudbranson could still be a month away from returning to action, but this is a great step in his recovery. The defenseman was injured in the Blue Jackets' third game of the season versus Florida and had four hits and three blocked shots while failing to hit the scoresheet, before the injury.

