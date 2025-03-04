Fantasy Hockey
Erik Gudbranson headshot

Erik Gudbranson Injury: Targeting April return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Gudbranson (shoulder) is not expected back until sometime in April, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Gudbranson has started skating, but his shoulder needs time to heal fully after surgery back in October. At this point, the defenseman might not even play in 10 regular-season contests this year and will be hoping his teammates can hold onto at least a wild-card spot and make the postseason.

