Erik Gudbranson Injury: Targeting April return
Gudbranson (shoulder) is not expected back until sometime in April, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Tuesday.
Gudbranson has started skating, but his shoulder needs time to heal fully after surgery back in October. At this point, the defenseman might not even play in 10 regular-season contests this year and will be hoping his teammates can hold onto at least a wild-card spot and make the postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now