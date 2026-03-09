Erik Gudbranson Injury: Won't travel on road trip
Gudbranson (upper body) will not travel with the Blue Jackets for their upcoming three-game road trip, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Monday.
Gudbranson sustained his upper-body injury during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. The Blue Jackets open their road trip Tuesday in Tampa Bay and close it out Saturday in Philadelphia, so the earliest Gudbranson can return to the lineup is March 17 for a home divisional matchup against the Hurricanes. Egor Zamula and Jake Christiansen will compete for a spot on the third pairing while Gudbranson is sidelined, but Zamula might have the inside track to play more regularly during that time.
