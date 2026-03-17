Erik Gudbranson News: Expected to return Tuesday

Gudbranson (upper body) is expected to return in Tuesday's home clash against the Hurricanes, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Gudbranson joined Columbus for line rushes in warmups, which indicates that he'll likely play in Tuesday's tilt. The 34-year-old blueliner missed each of the team's last three games due to the upper-body injury he sustained March 9. Across 21 games this season, he has three points, 19 shots on net, 27 hits and 29 blocked shots. He's in line to suit up on the Blue Jackets' third defensive pairing Tuesday and will likely be eased back into his usual amount of playing time.