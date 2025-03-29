Erik Gudbranson News: First point since return
Gudbranson logged an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Canucks.
Gudbranson logged his first assist of the season in his second game back from a long-term shoulder injury. The 33-year-old defenseman is holding onto a third-pairing role for now, though he could be pushed by Jake Christiansen or Jack Johnson for playing time down the stretch. Gudbranson had a career-high 26 points last year, but given how much time he missed, he doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats this year.
