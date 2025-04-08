Erik Gudbranson News: Nabs assist in 800th game

Gudbranson logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

This was Gudbranson's 800th NHL contest, and he was able to get on the scoresheet by helping out on a Mathieu Olivier tally in the second period. The 33-year-old Gudbranson has often been a shutdown blueliner in his career, earning just 135 points in his career. He's at two assists, seven shots on net, 17 hits and 12 blocked shots over 11 outings this year after losing much of the campaign to a shoulder injury.