Erik Gudbranson

Erik Gudbranson News: Returning to action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Gudbranson (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson hasn't suited up since mid-October due to a shoulder procedure, but he'll be back in action on the road Monday. He logged six goals, 20 assists, 170 blocked shots, 92 hits and 74 PIM while averaging 19:40 of ice time over 78 appearances with the Blue Jackets last year, but it's possible that he faces some limitations Monday following his lengthy absence.

Erik Gudbranson
Columbus Blue Jackets

