Erik Gustafsson Injury: Facing extended absence

Gustafsson (undisclosed) is expected to miss an extended period of time, the Red Wings announced Friday, though an official timeline hasn't been determined.

Gustafsson's prognosis, limited though it may be, would explain why the team brought up Brogan Rafferty from the minors to provide some extra depth. In Gustafsson's absence, William Lagesson figures to slot into the third pairing, though he'll find himself relegated to the press box again once Jeff Petry (undisclosed) is cleared to play.