Erik Gustafsson News: Ends slump with power-play helper
Gustafsson recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Gustafsson put an 11-game slump to rest when he set up Marco Kasper's first-period tally. Gustafsson has played in a majority of games, though he was scratched twice during his dry spell and is far from a lock to play every contest. He has just three helpers with 22 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 14 outings. Gustafsson's main value is in power-play production -- he's earned all of his assists with the man advantage -- but he's been limited to the second unit for the better part of the last month, which reduces his opportunities to make an impact.
