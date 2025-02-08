Erik Gustafsson News: Goes cold on offense

Gustafsson went an 11th straight game without a point in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Gustafsson is minus-7 in that span while seeing time on the third pairing and second power-play unit. The Red Wings' offense has leaned more heavily on the team's top players under head coach Todd McLellan, leaving little chance for Gustafsson to get involved on offense. The veteran blueliner has 13 points, a minus-16 rating, 53 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 20 PIM through 47 outings this season.