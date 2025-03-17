Erik Gustafsson News: Grabs helper in Sunday's win

Gustafsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Gustafsson ended a six-game point drought with the helper. The 33-year-old blueliner has run streaky over the last couple of months, but the dry spells tend to last much longer than his productive runs. Overall, he has 18 points, 67 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 59 appearances.