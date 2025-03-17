Fantasy Hockey
Erik Gustafsson headshot

Erik Gustafsson News: Grabs helper in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Gustafsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Gustafsson ended a six-game point drought with the helper. The 33-year-old blueliner has run streaky over the last couple of months, but the dry spells tend to last much longer than his productive runs. Overall, he has 18 points, 67 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 59 appearances.

Erik Gustafsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
