Erik Gustafsson headshot

Erik Gustafsson News: Lands on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Gustafsson was placed on waivers Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Gustafsson has been a frequent healthy scratch with the Red Wings in the 2025-26 campaign, appearing in only two games. He hasn't earned a point while posting three shots on goal, one blocked shot and two hits during that span. Gustafsson has two goals and 20 points in 22 minor-league outings this season. He could return to AHL Grand Rapids if he clears waivers.

Erik Gustafsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Gustafsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Gustafsson See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
158 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
325 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
332 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
339 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
346 days ago