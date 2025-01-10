Fantasy Hockey
Erik Gustafsson headshot

Erik Gustafsson News: Pockets helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Gustafsson logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Gustafsson set up Andrew Copp's third-period tally. The helper was Gustafsson's fourth point over his last six games, though he had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. The 32-year-old has been scratched just once since the start of December, and it hasn't happened since Todd McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde as head coach. Gustafsson is at nine points, 40 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 33 appearances in a bottom-four role.

