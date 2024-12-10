Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Gustafsson headshot

Erik Gustafsson News: Pockets helper in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Gustafsson notched an assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.

Gustafsson has two helpers over four appearances in December. He's been scratched once this month after spending the last three games of November in the press box as well. The 32-year-old now has five assists, 26 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 20 outings as a part-time option on the third pairing and second power-play unit.

Erik Gustafsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now