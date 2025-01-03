Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Gustafsson headshot

Erik Gustafsson News: Tallies in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Gustafsson scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gustafsson has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak, which follows a seven-game slump. The 32-year-old defenseman hasn't been scratched since Dec. 5, and he's holding down a spot on the third pairing and second power-play unit. The Swedish blueliner has eight points, 37 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 30 appearances.

Erik Gustafsson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now