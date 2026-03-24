Erik Gustafsson News: Three helpers for Griffins
Gustafsson notched three assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-4 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Gustafsson has a goal and five assists over eight contests since he returned to the AHL in early March. The defenseman is up to 26 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-17 rating over 30 AHL games this season. Axel Sandin-Pellikka returned to Grand Rapids on Monday, so Gustafsson could get a call-up if the Red Wings want to add veteran defensive depth in the near future.
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