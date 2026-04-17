Erik Gustafsson News: Three-point game Friday in AHL

Gustafsson scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 8-0 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Gustafsson scored for the first time since March 4. He's still earned a decent share of points with a goal and 13 assists over his last 10 outings. Overall, the veteran defenseman is at four goals, 37 points and a plus-21 rating over 39 AHL appearances this season.