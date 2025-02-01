Fantasy Hockey
Erik Haula Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Haula (ankle) will travel with the Devils but will not play Sunday in Buffalo, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Haula is getting close to a return, but he will miss his 12th consecutive game. The 33-year-old has only five goals and 11 points in 42 games this season and will be hard-pressed to hit the 25-point mark, even if he remains healthy the rest of the season.

