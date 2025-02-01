Erik Haula Injury: Not playing Sunday

Haula (ankle) will travel with the Devils but will not play Sunday in Buffalo, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Haula is getting close to a return, but he will miss his 12th consecutive game. The 33-year-old has only five goals and 11 points in 42 games this season and will be hard-pressed to hit the 25-point mark, even if he remains healthy the rest of the season.