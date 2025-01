Haula (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Haula hasn't played since Jan. 4, so he can be activated whenever he's healthy. Putting him on IR likely had less to do with his timetable and was instead done to enable the corresponding move of Colton White's recall from AHL Utica. Haula has five goals, 11 points, 29 PIM and 67 hits in 42 outings in 2024-25.