Erik Haula headshot

Erik Haula Injury: Remains day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Haula (ankle) is still considered day-to-day but won't be in the lineup against the Flyers on Wednesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't have a real update on Haula, so it's unclear when he might be ready to return to action despite still being classified as day-to-day. In fact, the 33-year-old center will now miss his 11th consecutive game, which certainly doesn't speak to him truly being day-to-day. With Nico Hischier (upper body) also on the shelf, the Devils are suddenly very thin down the middle of their roster.

Erik Haula
New Jersey Devils
