Erik Haula Injury: Resumes skating

Head coach Sheldon Keefe relayed that Haula (ankle) is skating on his own but does not have a timetable to return, Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site reports.

Haula was placed on injured reserve Friday -- the left-shot center hasn't suited up since Jan. 4 in San Jose. The 33-year-old will need to ramp up his activity level and join the team at practice before he becomes a candidate to re-enter the lineup. Haula has recorded five goals and 11 points through 42 appearances in 2024-25.