Erik Haula Injury: Set to miss time

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Sunday that Haula (ankle) "will miss some time," Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Haula was absent from Sunday's morning skate due to an ankle injury, and the Devils labeled him as day-to-day while undergoing further testing. He's set to undergo an MRI on Sunday, and while the results aren't yet known, it appears as though he'll miss some game action. Justin Dowling is a candidate to enter the lineup while Haula is sidelined.