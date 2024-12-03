Fantasy Hockey
Erik Haula

Erik Haula Injury: Undergoing evaluation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Haula wasn't able to practice Tuesday and is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe did not rule Haula out for Friday's game against Seattle. The 33-year-old has not missed a game this season, and through 28 outings, Haula has chipped in five goals and six assists. The Finnish forward should be considered day-to-day.

Erik Haula
New Jersey Devils
