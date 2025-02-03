Erik Haula Injury: Working toward return

Haula (ankle) could be an option versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday with head coach Sheldon Keefe telling reporters, "Practice today was more forecasting the rest of the week. We'll see. He got a good workout in and pushed himself quite hard. We'll see where he's at," Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Haula practiced in a second-line role at Monday's practice, a good indication he'll be given the all-clear ahead of Tuesday's contest. Prior to his absence, the Finn was stuck in an 18-game goal drought during which he chipped in 32 shots, 30 hits and 10 PIM while averaging 14:06 of ice time. In order to play Tuesday, Haula will need to be activated off injured reserve.