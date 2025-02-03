Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Haula headshot

Erik Haula Injury: Working toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 11:33am

Haula (ankle) could be an option versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday with head coach Sheldon Keefe telling reporters, "Practice today was more forecasting the rest of the week. We'll see. He got a good workout in and pushed himself quite hard. We'll see where he's at," Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Haula practiced in a second-line role at Monday's practice, a good indication he'll be given the all-clear ahead of Tuesday's contest. Prior to his absence, the Finn was stuck in an 18-game goal drought during which he chipped in 32 shots, 30 hits and 10 PIM while averaging 14:06 of ice time. In order to play Tuesday, Haula will need to be activated off injured reserve.

Erik Haula
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now