Erik Haula News: Deposits goal in win

Haula scored a goal and added four PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Haula snapped a three-game skid with the tally at 10:18 of the second period. The 34-year-old center filled a larger role Thursday since Ryan O'Reilly (face) was unavailable. Haula is up to 10 goals, 31 points, 94 shots on net, 79 hits, 39 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 62 appearances, mainly in a top-six role.