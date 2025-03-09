Erik Haula News: First points since November

Haula generated a goal and a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Haula gave the Devils a 2-0 lead at 5:39 of the middle frame and set up Dawson Mercer's empty-net goal on the power play late in the third. This was Haula's first time on the scoresheet since Nov. 25, though he did miss 12 games from Jan. 6 to Feb. 2 with an ankle injury. It was also just his second multi-point effort of the campaign. For the season, the 33-year-old has chipped in six goals and seven helpers while serving mostly in a middle-six capacity over 53 appearances.