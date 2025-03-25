Erik Haula News: Goal streak at three games

Haula scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Haula scored for the third game in a row, and he has six points over his last seven outings. A larger role at even strength has helped him find more success -- he was on the top line alongside Nico Hischier for Monday's game. Haula is up to nine goals, 17 points, 97 shots on net, 87 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 59 contests this season. He won't be anywhere near his point total from recent campaigns, but he's finishing strong and shouldn't be ignored in fantasy as long as he's on the top line.