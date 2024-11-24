Fantasy Hockey
Erik Haula headshot

Erik Haula News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Haula notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

The assist ended a six-game point drought for Haula. The 33-year-old remains in a third-line role, but that's a spot in the lineup that may not always allow for consistency on offense. The Finnish center is up to 10 points, 33 shots on net, 37 hits, 17 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 23 appearances.

Erik Haula
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
