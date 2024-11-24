Erik Haula News: Helps out on power play

Haula notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

The assist ended a six-game point drought for Haula. The 33-year-old remains in a third-line role, but that's a spot in the lineup that may not always allow for consistency on offense. The Finnish center is up to 10 points, 33 shots on net, 37 hits, 17 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 23 appearances.