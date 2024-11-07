Erik Haula News: Logs assist in win
Haula had an assist, one shot on net, one blocked shot and one hit in Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.
Haula got back on the scoresheet after a scoreless three outings. He fired a pass from behind the goal line, through the legs of Montreal's Lane Hutson, to a wide open Jonas Siegenthaler for New Jersey's third goal. The third-line center is up to four goals, five assists, 27 hits, 10 blocks and 11 PIM through 16 appearances.
