Erik Haula News: Logs assist in win

Haula had an assist, one shot on net, one blocked shot and one hit in Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

Haula got back on the scoresheet after a scoreless three outings. He fired a pass from behind the goal line, through the legs of Montreal's Lane Hutson, to a wide open Jonas Siegenthaler for New Jersey's third goal. The third-line center is up to four goals, five assists, 27 hits, 10 blocks and 11 PIM through 16 appearances.