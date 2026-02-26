Erik Haula News: Looks good to go
Haula (not injury related) is expected to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Haula is slated to be in action after dealing with travel issues returning from the Olympics. The 34-year-old should be good to play in a middle-six role, and he should also be a candidate for power-play time.
