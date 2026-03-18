Erik Haula News: Nets PP goal Tuesday
Haula scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.
Haula broke the deadlock for the Predators at the 13:02 mark of the first period with his 11th goal of the campaign, and his first in the power play since late December. Haula only has two goals and three points in 10 games since the Olympic break, and considering he holds a bottom-six role, Haula shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy upside ahead of the final weeks of the regular season.
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