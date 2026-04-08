Erik Haula headshot

Erik Haula News: Pair of points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Haula scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Haula opened the scoring at 7:07 of the second period and helped out on a Zachary L'Heureux tally in the third. The 35-year-old Haula has picked up the pace to start April, earning two goals and three assists over four contests. The 35-year-old is at 13 goals, 37 points, 122 shots on net, 107 hits, 50 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 78 appearances. He continues to see middle-six minutes with ice time in all situations.

Erik Haula
Nashville Predators
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