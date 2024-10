Haula scored a goal on six shots and added three hits in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Haula has scored all four of his goals this season over the last six games. The 33-year-old remains in a third-line role, so it's tough to expect him to stay consistent on offense, but he adds enough physical play to partially offset his slumps. For the season, he has eight points, 23 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances.