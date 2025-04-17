Erik Haula News: Scores, assists vs. Detroit

Haula recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Haula ended the regular season in style and posted his first multi-point game of the campaign since he notched a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over the Flyers on March 9. The 34-year-old veteran didn't have the best season from a statistical perspective, however, and he only notched 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 69 regular-season contests.