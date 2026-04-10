Erik Haula News: Scores goal in Thursday's loss
Haula scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth.
Haula is ending the season on a strong note, and this was the third goal he has scored over his last four appearances. Haula is also riding a five-game point streak, tallying six points, 12 shots on goal, nine hits and eight blocked shots in that span.
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