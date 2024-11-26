Erik Haula News: Scores in Monday's win
Haula scored a goal on seven shots and added four PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Haula has recovered from a six-game point drought by picking up a goal and an assist over his last two contests. His seven shots Monday marked a season high -- it was the first time since Nov. 1 he put more than one puck on target. The third-line center is up to five goals, six assists, 40 shots on net, 37 hits, 19 PIM and 17 blocked shots through 24 outings this season.
